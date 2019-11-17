The strength of the U.S. consumer has been often cited as a pillar of the economy and one of the reasons the S&P 500 has recently scaled new heights, but consumer discretionary stocks have skipped the party for several months. 65% of the companies in the sector that have reported earnings have topped expectations, below the 74.6% beat rate for the S&P 500 as a whole through Nov. 15. With Amazon having already reported results, investors will get a look at results from a host of companies in the sector next week, including its second-largest weight, Home Depot .

