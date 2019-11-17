The Association of Banks in Lebanon agreed a set of temporary directives for commercial banks including a $1,000 cap on weekly withdrawals from U.S. dollar accounts, the association said on Sunday, amid a worsening economic and political crisis. The directives included permitting hard currency transfers abroad only to cover "urgent personal expenses." The central bank has not set formal capital controls, despite fears of a rush on deposits and pressure on the pegged Lebanese pound in the informal market.

