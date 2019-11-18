Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 18.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920332 ISIN: US38141G1040 Ticker-Symbol: GOS 
Tradegate
18.11.19
12:12 Uhr
198,80 Euro
-0,48
-0,24 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
198,70
199,72
12:19
198,86
199,90
12:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEIDONG AUTO
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LTD0,930+1,09 %
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC198,80-0,24 %