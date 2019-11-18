In recent commentary at a New York blockchain conference, IRS Criminal Investigation Chief John Fort said the agency is now turning its focus to crypto ATMs and kiosks, as well as American users of foreign exchanges. President Xi Jinping was quoted last month as saying "We must take blockchain as an important breakthrough for independent innovation of core technologies, clarify the main directions, increase investment, focus on a number of key technologies, and accelerate the development of blockchain and industrial innovation". And popular politicians issue similar virtue-signaling proclamations, one critical factor remains unaddressed: the future of finance is not simply blockchain-based fiat or heavily regulated decentralized cryptos like bitcoin; the future of finance is private and permissionless money.

