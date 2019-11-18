Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 18.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Cannabisradar-Redaktion
18.11.2019 | 19:31
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nabis Holdings schließt Investitionen in zwei weitere Vermögenswerte in Emmett Township und Kawkawlin, Michigan, ab

18.11.2019

Nabis Holdings Completes Investments in Two Additional Assets in Emmett Township and Kawkawlin, Michigan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nabis Holdings Inc. (NAB.CN) (OTC:NABIF) (FRA:A2PL) ("NabisTM" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian investment company with specialty investments in assets across multiple divisions of the cannabis sector, today announced that it has completed its investments in two strategically located properties that have municipal approvals for provisioning centers in Emmett Township and Kawkawlin, Michigan. These properties bring the Company's total number of investments in Michigan to seven. For more details on the Nabis Michigan portfolio, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/Michigan/.

"We continue to progress on our growth strategy in Michigan with the completion of our investments in two assets located in Emmett Township and Kawkawlin," said Shay Shnet, CEO and Director of Nabis. "As one of the largest medical license cannabis markets in the U.S., this milestone aligns with Nabis' long-term growth strategy of entering into limited license states and decisively positions the company to continue successfully expanding its footprint nationwide.

Pursuant to the investment agreements, the Company paid a combination of cash at closing and deferred cash for an undisclosed total amount.

Effective December 1, 2019, the Michigan cannabis market broadens beyond medical use as residents will be able to legally purchase marijuana from stores for recreational use.

Bitte lesen Sie die komplette Pressemeldung hier:

Disclaimer:
Die hier angebotenen Beiträge dienen ausschließlich der Information und stellen keine Kauf- bzw. Verkaufsempfehlungen dar. Sie sind weder explizit noch implizit als Zusicherung einer bestimmten Kursentwicklung der genannten Finanzinstrumente oder als Handlungsaufforderung zu verstehen. Der Erwerb von Wertpapieren birgt Risiken, die zum Totalverlust des eingesetzten Kapitals führen können. Die Informationen ersetzen keine, auf die individuellen Bedürfnisse ausgerichtete, fachkundige Anlageberatung. Eine Haftung oder Garantie für die Aktualität, Richtigkeit, Angemessenheit und Vollständigkeit der zur Verfügung gestellten Informationen sowie für Vermögensschäden wird weder ausdrücklich noch stillschweigend übernommen. ABC New Media hat auf die veröffentlichten Inhalte keinerlei Einfluss und vor Veröffentlichung der Beiträge keine Kenntnis über Inhalt und Gegenstand dieser. Die Veröffentlichung der namentlich gekennzeichneten Beiträge erfolgt eigenverantwortlich durch Autoren wie z.B. Gastkommentatoren, Nachrichtenagenturen, Unternehmen. Infolgedessen können die Inhalte der Beiträge auch nicht von Anlageinteressen von ABC New Media und / oder seinen Mitarbeitern oder Organen bestimmt sein. Die Gastkommentatoren, Nachrichtenagenturen, Unternehmen gehören nicht der Redaktion von ABC New Media an. Ihre Meinungen spiegeln nicht notwendigerweise die Meinungen und Auffassungen von ABC New Media und deren Mitarbeiter wider. (Ausführlicher Disclaimer)