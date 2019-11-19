EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC Mechel / Key word(s): 9 Month figures PJSC Mechel: Mechel Reports the 3Q2019 Financial Results 2019-11-19 / 11:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Mechel Reports the 3Q2019 Financial Results Consolidated revenue *-* 74.9 bln rubles (-5% compared to 2Q2019) EBITDA* *- *13.7 bln rubles (-9% compared to 2Q2019) Loss attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO *- 0.6* bln rubles *Moscow, Russia - November 19, 2019 - **Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), a leading Russian mining and steel group, announces financial results for the 3Q2019.* Mechel PAO's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov commented: "Consolidated EBITDA went down by 9% in 3Q2019 quarter-on-quarter. This was due mainly to the weakness of coal markets, as well as a decrease in steel output and steel product sales because of repairs at our facilities, including overhaul of one of Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's blast furnaces. Major planned repairs at our steel facilities will continue to affect our operational performance in the medium run, but they are essential for ensuring stable output in the future. "I would like to draw your attention to the Group's success in restoring coal mining volumes and iron ore concentrate production. This trend, which became apparent in 2Q2019, persisted into this reporting period. In 3Q2019, our mining facilities increased coal mining by 15% and iron ore raw materials production by 27% quarter-on-quarter. This enabled us to improve sales volumes of nearly all of the mining division's products quarter-on-quarter. "Since steel output decreased, the steel division's facilities focused on producing the high value-added products, namely structural shapes from Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's universal rolling mill, including rails, as well as stainless longs and flats. The overall decline in output mostly affected sales volumes of less profitable products, such as rebar and wire rod. "As principal debt payment amortization draws near, we are actively negotiating the postponement of our debt's maturity with our key creditor banks. Sberbank's transfer of its rights to debt payment on the loan denominated in rubles and US dollars, granted to the Group's subsidiaries Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant, Southern Kuzbass Coal Company and Bratsk Ferroalloy Plant, for a total of 49 billion rubles, to VTB Bank increased part of VTB Bank in the Group's debt portfolio up to 51%." *Consolidated Results For The 3Q2019 and 9M2019* *Mln rubles* *3Q' 19* *2Q' 19* *%* *9M' 19* *9M' 18* *%* *Revenue* 74,865 78,470 -5% 228,191 237,003 -4% from contracts with external customers *Operating 8,179 9,922 -18% 28,938 47,802 -39% profit* *EBITDA * 13,720 15,025 -9% 44,067 60,646 -27% _EBITDA, _18%_ _19%_ _19%_ _26%_ __margin_ *Profit / (loss)* (571) 1,409 -141% 12,174 10,997 11% attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO Mechel PAO's Chief Financial Officer Nelli Galeyeva commented: "Consolidated EBITDA for 9M2019 totaled 44.1 billion rubles. Profit attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO went up by 1.2 billion rubles year-on-year and reached 12.2 billion rubles over these nine months. Dynamics of foreign exchange gains on foreign currency obligations had a major impact on this indicator in connection with the ruble strengthening against US dollar and euro in this reporting period. "The operating cash flow went up to 15.8 billion rubles in 3Q2019 as compared to 12.8 billion rubles in 2Q2019 and remains sufficient for both the Group's operational needs and decreasing debt leverage. "In 3Q2019, the Group's financial expenses went down by 0.4 billion rubles from 9.9 billion rubles in 2Q2019 to 9.5 billion rubles, which was due to a lower Central Bank of the Russian Federation key interest rate and other floating rates. We paid a total of 8.0 billion rubles interest in 3Q2019, including capitalized interest and lease interest, which corresponds with the average quarterly value of this indicator. Current average interest rate and average paid interest rate is 7.4%. "The Group's net debt excluding fines and penalties on overdue amounts and options went down by 15 billion rubles as compared to December 31, 2018, and amounted to 408 billion rubles. "The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio amounted to 6.9 at the end of 3Q2019 as compared to 6.4 at the end of 2Q2019. This figure grew due to EBITDA decrease compared to the previous reporting period. The debt portfolio's structure remained largely unchanged, with 65% of our debt nominated in rubles and the remainder in foreign currency. Russian state-controlled banks account for 89% of our lenders." *Mining Segment* Revenue from contracts with external customers in 3Q2019 went down by 7% quarter-on-quarter as global coal markets weakened and due to decreased sales volumes of coking coal concentrate. The division's revenue in 9M2019 was stable year-on-year due to a slight decrease in coal product sales volumes while prices went higher. The division's EBITDA in 3Q2019 demonstrated a 9% decrease quarter-on-quarter, with the main negative factor being the decrease in prices for the division's entire product range except iron ore concentrate. The lower EBITDA in 9M2019 year-on-year was due to increased production and sales costs due to outrunning stripping volumes and the division's sweeping repairs program. Mechel Mining Management OOO's Chief Executive Officer Igor Khafizov noted: "In 3Q2019 we continued to increase coal mining volumes. Mining at Southern Kuzbass Coal Company grew by 36% quarter-on-quarter, and the division's overall mining went up by 15%. We are not leaving it at that and will continue to restore our production indicators. Iron ore concentrate's output at Korshunov Mining Plant went up 27% quarter-on-quarter. Our facilities are keeping up fast-paced preparations of our coal and iron ore reserves for mining, with stripping volumes up by 19% quarter-on-quarter. "This advanced pace of increasing stripping and mining coal and iron ore was due to our mining equipment fleet modernization as well as bringing in contractors with mining equipment of their own. "I would like to note that as the division's mining volumes and sales grow, we see a stable downward trend in unit production costs across almost all our facilities since 2Q2019. This enables us to keep up stable efficiency even with current high volatility at metallurgical commodity markets. Price weakness was largely due to coal import restrictions in Chinese ports. It is expected that early next year those restrictions will be cancelled, which will have a positive impact on global metallurgical coal markets by this year's end." *Mln rubles* *3Q' 19* *2Q' 19* *%* *9M' 19* *9M' 18* *%* *Revenue * 23,425 25,258 -7% 73,228 73,316 0% from contracts with external customers *Revenue* 10,002 10,258 -2% 29,733 28,460 4% inter-segment *EBITDA * 10,590 11,588 -9% 33,164 36,582 -9% _EBITDA, __margin_ _32%_ _33%_ _32%_ _36%_ *Steel Segment* Revenue from contracts with external customers in 3Q2019 went down by 3% quarter-on-quarter and by 7% in 9M2019 year-on-year as overall output volumes and steel products sales decreased due to a sweeping program of current and capital repairs to the equipment at the division's facilities. The division's EBITDA in 3Q2019 demonstrated a 30% drop quarter-on-quarter, while EBITDA in 9M2019 went down by 51% year-on-year. This was mostly due to decreased steel output and sales, as well as higher iron ore prices. Mechel-Steel Management Company OOO's Chief Executive Officer Andrey Ponomarev noted: "Due to our facilities undertaking extensive repairs, including capital repairs of key equipment such as Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's blast furnace #4, steel output went down both quarter-on-quarter and over 9M2019 year-on-year. With this in mind, in 3Q2019 the division adjusted its output and sales structure to arrange efficient use of its resources and maximize financial results. Output of the least profitable products went down. As a result, sales of rebar and wire rod went down quarter-on-quarter by 19% and 28% respectively. At the same time, output of high value-added products increased. Sales of rails spiked by 75% quarter-on-quarter, sales of other structural shapes at Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's universal rolling mill went up by 5%. Sales volumes of stainless flats went up by 15% and stainless forgings by 17%. Sales of the most expensive types of nickel-containing longs and wire ropes also increased. "Average sales prices of the most profitable products demonstrated primarily positive dynamics quarter-on-quarter, while prices for rebar and wire rod peaked in the end of 2Q2019 and early 3Q2019 and took a downward turn. These negative dynamics for construction product range was due to limited export alternatives, increased competition and market offers and seasonal decline in demand. "The repairs program at the division's facilities continues. This includes scheduled for the end of this year replacement of Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's converter #1 and capital repairs of Urals Stampings Plant's press #2. Wire-rope production facility modernization program and stranded ropes output mastering are being successfully implemented at Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant. These projects will help to raise our equipment's reliability and efficiency and to improve quality of our products, and also to reduce impact on the environment." *Mln rubles* *3Q' 19* *2Q' 19* *%* *9M' 19* *9M' 18* *%* *Revenue * 45,479 46,750 -3% 134,291 143,842 -7% from contracts with external customers *Revenue* 1,335 1,441 -7% 4,371 4,211 4% inter-segment *EBITDA * 3,060 4,376 -30% 10,695 21,960 -51%

