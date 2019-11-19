Business and sentiment indicators have stabilized at low levels, a turning point has not yet been fully confirmed by the data. The German economy has avoided a technical recession in Q3 with 0.1 % GDP growth. Manufacturing industries remain in contraction. Growth in CEE countries continues to be above the EU average, being particularly strong in Poland and Hungary. During the third quarter, the Euro Area economy has avoided a further deterioration in economic momentum. GDP growth has been confirmed at 0.2 % (quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted), which is unchanged to the previous quarter. Further, the expected technical recession in Germany (two consecutive quarters of negative q/q GDP growth) has not materialized. The pace of economic expansion seems to have stabilized for now at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...