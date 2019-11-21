Northrop Grunman Stock
Defense stocks are some of the more reliable stocks around. The reason, while not particularly pleasant to consider, is that humanity is almost always looking for news ways to blow each other up.
That creates a self-perpetuating competition whereby one company or government develops a new weapon, someone else develops a counter, then the original party has to find a way to circumvent that.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Defense stocks are some of the more reliable stocks around. The reason, while not particularly pleasant to consider, is that humanity is almost always looking for news ways to blow each other up.
That creates a self-perpetuating competition whereby one company or government develops a new weapon, someone else develops a counter, then the original party has to find a way to circumvent that.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...