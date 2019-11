The construction of Transport Corridor 8 will be of benefit to the whole region, including Croatia, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said during his meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb. The focus of the meeting was the consultations on the priorities of the upcoming Croatian EU Council Presidency in the first half of 2020. The future of the Western Balkans is in the EU, Prime Ministers Borissov and Plenkovich reiterated.

