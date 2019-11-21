SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag: Joint venture with the Bossard Group

Nanterre, November 21, 2019 - SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) and The Bossard Group, a leading international supplier of product solutions and services in industrial and assembly technologies, are entering into a forward-looking partnership in the field of industrial and logistics IoT solutions.

The cooperation will be consolidated under the joint venture PDi Digital GmbH, an Austria-based entity, controlled at 70% by SES-imagotag, with Bossard holding (30%).

The joint venture will start operations as soon as December 2019.

About Bossard

The Bossard Group is a leading international supplier of product solutions and services in industrial fastener and assembly technology. With its comprehensive product range of over 1,000,000 items, combined with its proven expertise in technical consulting (engineering) and inventory management (logistics), Bossard is one of the established companies in the industry, both as an end-to-end supplier and a partner. In addition, Bossard is a pioneer in developing intelligent production facilities in line with Industry 4.0. The Group's customers include local and international industrial companies which use Bossard solutions to improve their productivity. With 2,500 employees in 77 locations throughout the world, the Group generated CHF 871.1 million in sales in 2018. Bossard is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Investor@bossard.com | www.bossard.com

About SES-imagotag

For 25 years, SES-imagotag has been the trusted partner of retailers for in-store digital technology. SES-imagotag, the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, has developed a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that delivers a complete set of services to retailers. The SES-imagotag solution enables retailers to connect and digitally transform their physical stores; automate low-value-added processes; improve operational efficiency; inform and serve customers; ensure information integrity to continuously optimize on-hand inventory; prevent stock-outs and waste and create an omni-channel service platform that builds loyalty and meets evolving consumer expectations.

www.ses-imagotag.com

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext™ Paris

Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SESL

