Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2019 | 23:08
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CubicFarm Systems Corp: CubicFarm(R) Systems Corp. Opens the Market on November 20th

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / David Dinesen, Chief Executive Officer, CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (CUB), joined Steven Mills, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market on November 20, 2019. CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms") is an ag-tech company commercializing large scale, vertical farming solutions for global industrial markets. Founded in 2015, the Company provides industries around the world with efficient growing systems capable of producing predictable crop yields and commercial scale, hydroponic, automated vertical farm growing systems. CubicFarm® Systems Corp. commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange on July 29, 2019.

Information contact

Kimberly Lim
kimberly@cubicfarms.com
Phone: +1-236-858-6491
www.cubicfarms.com

SOURCE: CubicFarm Systems Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/567627/CubicFarmR-Systems-Corp-Opens-the-Market-on-November-20th

© 2019 ACCESSWIRE