Micro Systemation (MSAB): MSAB: Henrik Bergentoft to step down as CFO in February 2020

MSAB announces today that Henrik Bergentoft has decided to leave his post as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) after just over three years for a new position outside MSAB. Henrik Bergentoft will leave MSAB in February 2020, a process for recruiting a permanent CFO will begin immediately.

"Henrik has been a very valuable asset to the company and I am grateful for the time he has spent with MSAB and wish him all the best in his next position".

Joel Bollö, CEO

This information is such that MSAB, Corporate ID number 556244-3050, is required to disclose in accordance with the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 22 November, 2019 at 08:00 CEST.

Questions should be addressed to:

Chief Executive Officer Joel Bollö

Tel. +46 8 739 0270

Email: joel.bollo@msab.com

MSAB in brief

MSAB is a world leader in mobile forensics technology with the aim of extracting and analysing data from confiscated mobile devices, mainly from mobile phones. The Company has its own sales offices and sales representatives in Europe, North America, South America, China, Australia, Singapore, Japan and Russia, and together with a number of distributors, covers most of the world. The proprietary products have become a de facto standard in the field and are used for securing evidence in more than 100 countries. These products are complemented by a wide range of training courses with the possibility of becoming certified in a forensically sound methodology. Customers are primarily law enforcement agencies, such as police, military and customs. MSAB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker symbol: MSAB B.

Attachment