Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 22.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JLEE ISIN: CA3932102088 Ticker-Symbol: O1GA 
Tradegate
22.11.19
12:35 Uhr
0,835 Euro
+0,028
+3,47 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,806
0,831
13:11
0,815
0,835
12:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN
GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD0,835+3,47 %