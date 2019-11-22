The Accounting Chamber of Ukraine says illegal and ineffective management decisions by senior officials from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) led to the wasteful use of UAH 16.5 million (US$682,100) in administrative expenses in 2018. As UNIAN reported earlier, the National Bank in 2019 transferred part of its profit for 2018 in the amount of UAH 64.9 billion, or US$2.68 billion, to the budget in two tranches - in April and May. The state budget of Ukraine for 2020 provides that the National Bank should transfer at least UAH 40.7 billion , or US$1.68 billion, from profit for 2019 to the Treasury.

