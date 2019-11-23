In a new medical milestone in the Middle East, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, revealed that the medical team at Al-Kuwait Hospital, Dubai, has successfully performed two surgeries using advanced surgical robot technology. The new achievement enhances the competitiveness of Al Kuwait Hospital thanks to its highly skilled medical competences and state-of-the-are equipment. The surgery was performed using the latest generation of robots in the Middle East, supported by the competency and expertise of the medical staff to perform such sensitive surgeries.

