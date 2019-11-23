Another technical meeting on the prolongation of gas transit contract, which involves representatives of Gazprom, Naftogaz and Ukraine's gas transportation operator, will take place next week, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Saturday. On November 20, Russia, the European Union and Ukraine held a technical meeting on gas. Russia is ready to conclude a gas transit contract under the European rules in case Ukraine manages to complete all the relevant procedures.

