Wienerberger: Wienerberger, world's largest producer of bricks and a leading supplier of clay roof tiles, concrete pavers and pipe systems in Europe, announces that the Supervisory Board has appointed Carlo Crosetto as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He succeeds Willy Van Riet as of March 1st, 2020. Willy Van Riet, who has been CFO since 2007, will step down after 12 years in office for family reasons on December 31st, 2019. Within his 26-years career Crosetto held various finance leadership positions within the Daimler Group in Europe and Asia. After that he became CFO of the RMA Group, a leading Southeast Asian conglomerate, and since 2017 he has been CFO of the German M-DAX listed mechanical and plant engineering Group Dürr AG. Throughout his top finance management ...

