The government plans to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to provide immunity to companies taking over stressed assets from prosecution for financial crimes committed by erstwhile promoters. The government may move an amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 during the current Winter Session of Parliament. The amendment comes after several companies that are vying for assets being auctioned under IBC expressed concern regarding getting into legal trouble over the cases against previous promoters.

