An agreement was signed between SEHA, the largest healthcare network in the United Arab Emirates and Mayo clinic, a not-for-profit global leader in medical care, education and research. SEHA and Mayo Clinic's clinical and management teams are working together to open Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, a 741-licensed bed hospital designed to provide specialty care across a range of clinical practices, setting new benchmarks for medical care in the UAE. The agreement was signed by Salem Rashid Al Noaimi, Chairman of SEHA and Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., President and CEO, Mayo Clinic.

