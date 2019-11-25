Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN proposes to appoint Catherine Guillouard to the Supervisory Board 25-Nov-2019 / 08:00 CET/CEST KPN's Supervisory Board announces it has nominated Catherine Guillouard for appointment to the Supervisory Board for a term of four years as of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in April 2020. She will succeed Peter van Bommel who will step down at the end of his second term as member of KPN's Supervisory Board. Ms. Guillouard, a seasoned leader and finance professional, is currently Chairwoman and CEO of Paris-based RATP Group, an international public transport company and operator of amongst others the Paris metro. Her previous roles furthermore include various positions at Air France, including that of CFO, the position of CFO at satellite company Eutelsat Communications and the position of CFO and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the electrical parts distribution company Rexel. In addition to her role at RATP Group, Ms. Guillouard is also non-executive director at Airbus Group. The Supervisory Board wished to strengthen its financial and audit expertise following the resignation of Mr. van Bommel. With her extensive track record in financial and executive roles across several network-related industries, Ms. Guillouard is believed to fit this profile and complement the Supervisory Board in those areas. Upon decision by the AGM, the appointment of Ms. Guillouard will be effective as of the end of the AGM in April 2020. The full details and agenda for the AGM of April 2020 will be published in March 2020. For more information on KPN's Supervisory Board, please follow this link [1]. For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 920461 25-Nov-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4be5986c546787d7cb9183e2b31a8cbc&application_id=920461&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

November 25, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)