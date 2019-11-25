Anzeige
Montag, 25.11.2019

WKN: A1436T ISIN: CA38147L2066 Ticker-Symbol: 6NR2 
Frankfurt
25.11.19
08:00 Uhr
0,340 Euro
+0,002
+0,59 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.11.2019
GoldON Resources Ltd.: GoldON Grants Incentive Stock Options

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2019 / GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:GLD) announces that it has granted stock options to directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to 1,175,000 shares of the Company at $0.60 per share until November 24, 2024.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Active projects include: the West Madsen property in the Red Lake Gold Camp, where phase II exploration is underway; and our flagship Slate Falls project in the Patricia Mining Division, where drilling is underway to test shear zones where high-grade values up to 861 g/t gold in drill core remain untested. GoldON has 15,152,282 shares issued and is fully funded to complete its fall exploration programs.

For additional information: please visit our website at https://goldonresources.com, you can download our latest presentation by clicking here and you can follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GoldONResources.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Michael Romanik"

Michael Romanik, President

Direct line: (204) 724-0613

Email: romanikm@mymts.net

###

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: GoldON Resources Ltd.



