Montag, 25.11.2019

WKN: A2H5T7 ISIN: CA30217F3007 Ticker-Symbol: 1XE 
München
25.11.19
16:33 Uhr
0,111 Euro
-0,010
-8,01 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXPLOREX RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXPLOREX RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
EXPLOREX RESOURCES
EXPLOREX RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
