Ithraa, Oman's investment promotion and export development agency, unveiled the Invest in Oman portal yesterday at a ceremony held at the Implementation Support & Follow-up Unit (ISFU) in Muscat. Highlighting some of the key reasons driving the interest of the international investment community to Oman, Al Busaidi noted that the World Bank ranks Oman as one of the most cost-effective countries in the region for doing business in terms of labour, utilities, facilities, transportation, financing and taxes. And with regards enhancing the domestic business environment, Ithraa co-ordinates with ISFU.

