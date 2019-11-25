Dore production at Gold Road over 730 ounces of gold month-to-date

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2019) - With reference to today's press release, Para Resources Inc. (TSXV: PBR) (WKN: A14YF1) (OTC: PRSRF) (the "Company" or "Para") announces the termination of the contract mining agreement with Clark Construction and the transition to self-operation of the mining operations of the Gold Road Mine. The company would like to clarify that the decision to self-operation and hence, the termination of the contract mining agreement was based solely on management's strategy to evolve the operation away from using contractors.

Ian Harris, President of Para Resources, stated, "Month to date through the 19th of November, the project has produced over 730 ounces of gold in doré, proving out the efficiency of the full production cycle of the project. The team at Gold Road has gained significant knowledge of the mine geology, ideal mining methods and ideal equipment requirements. Significant rehabilitation, development, and the opening of several mining faces has established a sustainable production base. Therefore, it is a timely moment to convert the mine to self-operations. While the transition to self-operate will cause a delay in our production schedule, we expect a significant reduction in cost and improved management of cashflow."

The company will provide updated guidance for the mine by the end of the year.

Further to the Company's November 1, 2019 news release that noted the close of the fourth tranche of the private placement for gross proceeds of $1,275,500 on the issuance of 12,755,000 units, the Company had omitted a subscriber and wishes to correct the closing details from the fourth tranche. The total proceeds were $1,407,491.50 on the issuance of 14,074,915 units.

