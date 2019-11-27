DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces financial results for the third quarter 2019

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces financial results for the third quarter 2019 27-Nov-2019 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SISTEMA ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2019 Moscow, Russia - 27 November 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "the Group") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company, today announces its unaudited consolidated financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019. SUCCESSFUL DELIVERY AGAINST STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL GOALS - Sustained revenue growth[1] due to strong results from the majority of portfolio companies. - OIBDA growth driven by contributions from both private and publicly traded subsidiaries. - Reduction of net financial liabilities at the Corporate Centre by 6.9% year-on-year to RUB 199.0 billion. - Successful public offering of Detsky Mir shares, with the proceeds of RUB 12.5 billion. In November 2019 Sistema and the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) sold 175 million shares in Detsky Mir at RUB 91 per share. Sistema retained a stake in Detsky Mir of 33.4% and the RCIF retained a stake of 9.0%. The offering has substantially increased the free float of Detsky Mir, which should enhance liquidity for the benefit of all shareholders. The proceeds from the transaction will allow Sistema to continue deleveraging and enhance its investment resources. - Merger of assets and expanded presence in the pharmaceuticals business. In August 2019 Sistema completed the acquisition of stakes in Sintez and Biocom. Together with Alium - a pharmaceuticals company created through the merger of OBL Pharm and Binnopharm - the acquired companies will create a major market player with the potential to become a top-three Russian pharmaceuticals company in the commercial (non-state) segment. The merger of OBL Pharm and Binnopharm under the Alium brand was completed in October 2019. As a result of the merger, Sistema holds an effective stake of 26.3% in Alium. - Creation of a leading residential real estate developer in Moscow and St Petersburg. In August 2019 Sistema sold a 49% equity stake in Leader Invest to Etalon Group for RUB 14.6 billion. As a result of the transaction, Etalon Group consolidated 100% ownership of Leader Invest. The transaction allowed Etalon Group to accelerate the integration of the two businesses, which will support growth of shareholder value. - Launch of a share buyback programme in the amount up to RUB 3.0 billion in September 2019. 3Q 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Consolidated revenue increased by 6.6%1 year-on-year to RUB 214.0 billion. - Adjusted OIBDA[2] increased by 4.4% year-on-year to RUB 75.4 billion; the adjusted OIBDA margin was 35.2%. - Adjusted net profit attributable to Sistema was RUB 3.4 billion. Andrey Dubovskov, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sistema, said: "Sistema's results for 3Q 2019 reflect the successful growth and operational efficiency of the Corporation's portfolio companies, as well our success in deleveraging and capitalising on new attractive investment opportunities at the Corporate Centre level. Dynamic growth at MTS, Detsky Mir, Medsi, Steppe and other key assets drove Sistema's revenue growth of 7% year-on-year in 3Q 2019. "MTS posted high growth rates driven by revenue from mobile services as well as an increasing contribution from MTS Bank. Detsky Mir continued to strengthen its market leadership, and substantially grew like-for-like sales compared with 1Q and 2Q 2019. The company consistently demonstrates high levels of profitability while realising a significant increase in dividend payments. "Steppe achieved double-digit growth rates and delivered record quarterly revenue of more than RUB 10 billion. Medsi also delivered double-digital revenue growth due to continued growth across all segments - Voluntary Health Insurance, Mandatory Health Insurance and individuals. "Segezha Group's results were impacted by challenging global markets for pulp-and-paper products. The company is implementing measures to increase operational efficiency and optimise costs. "Rapid growth of our assets and the successful monetisation of Leader Invest supported a notable reduction in the Corporation's leverage. In 3Q 2019, net financial liabilities at the Corporate Centre declined by 7% year-on-year as we continued to optimise the structure and repayment schedule of our debt portfolio. "We are also continuing to invest in attractive projects on the Russian and global markets through our funds platform. Since the start of 3Q 2019 the Corporation's venture funds have participated in funding rounds for Geosplit, a developer of marker diagnostics for the oil and gas industry, as well as SenSat, a company using AI to create digital models of real-world locations. "In line with our strategy, we are continuing to work on effective monetisations of the Corporation's investments. In November we successfully completed a public offering of shares in Detsky Mir, raising RUB 12.5 billion. We launched this offering with an aim to enhance liquidity of Detsky Mir shares by increasing free float. The offering attracted strong interest both in Russia and globally from investors drawn by Detsky Mir's outstanding financial and operational profile. As Sistema will remain a significant shareholder, we affirm our commitment to Detsky Mir's strategic development and leadership team. We intend to use the proceeds from the transaction for further deleveraging and for new investments." *** Conference call information Sistema's management will host a conference call today at 9:00 am (New York time) / 2:00 pm (London time) / 3:00 pm (CET) / 5:00 pm (Moscow time) to present and discuss the 3Q 2019 results. To participate in the conference call, please dial: Russia +7 495 646 9190 8 10 8002 8675011 (toll-free) UK +44 330 336 9411 0800 279 7204 (toll-free) US +1 929 477 0402 888 254 3590 (toll-free) Conference ID: 2961229 Link to webcast: https://webcasts.eqs.com/sistema20191127 [1] Or quote the conference call title: "Sistema Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results". A replay of the conference call will be available on Sistema's website www.sistema.com [2] for at least seven days after the event. For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [2] or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergei Kopytov Tel.: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND GROUP OPERATING REVIEW (RUB million) 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 Change 9? 2019 9? 2018 Change Revenue 213,964 200,806 6.6% 593,608 545,980 8.7% Adj. OIBDA 75,393 72,236 4.4% 202,934 196,834 3.1% Operating 36,271 37,250 (2.6%) 94,573 95,561 (1.0%) profit Net (2,266) (27,174) - 20,915 (30,093) - (loss)/profit attributable to Sistema Adj. profit 3,363 2,235 50.4% 26,541 1,225 2,067.4% attributable to Sistema Sistema's consolidated revenue grew by 6.6% year-on-year in 3Q 2019, driven by higher revenue at key assets: at MTS due to continued growth in mobile services revenue in Russia and Ukraine, as well as revenue growth at MTS Bank; at Detsky Mir primarily due to the increased pace of like-for-like sales growth in Russia and Kazakhstan, as well as the ramp-up to full capacity of stores opened in 2017 and 2018; at Steppe due to increased sales in the Field Crop and Orchards segments, increased production volumes and higher sales prices of milk in the Dairy segment, and also intensive growth of the Sugar and Grocery Products Trading segment; and at Medsi due to significant growth of revenue across all channels. Adjusted OIBDA for 3Q 2019 increased by 4.4% year-on-year, driven by OIBDA growth at MTS due to strong results in all geographical segments; at Detsky Mir due to strong revenue growth and increased operational efficiency; and at Medsi following revenue growth, and also due to the effect of participation in a joint venture development project with Capital Group. Group OIBDA was also affected by a net loss at Ozon, accounted for using the equity method (investment in associates), of RUB 1.8 billion. Group sales, general and administrative costs (SG&A) increased by 10.1% year-on-year in 3Q 2019 to RUB 38.2 billion, primarily as a result of growth of expenses at MTS, Detsky Mir and the Corporate Centre. The SG&A/revenue ratio increased from 17.3% to 17.9% year-on-year, impacted primarily by the increase in expenses at the Corporate Centre due to asset monetisations. Group capex decreased by 9.7% year-on-year to RUB 29.2 billion. OVERVIEW OF PORTFOLIO COMPANIES[3] ********************************** MTS Leading telecommunications operator and digital services provider in Russia (RUB 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 Change 9? 2019 9? 2018 Change million) Revenue 133,883 127,957 4.6% 377,056 350,228 7.7%

OIBDA 63,562 58,396 8.8% 176,308 163,863 7.6% OIBDA 47.5% 45.6% 1.8 p.p. 46.8% 46.8% 0.0 p.p. margin Operating 36,632 31,941 14.7% 95,986 85,800 11.9% profit Adj. 9,197 9,368 (1.8%) 22,626 24,220 (6.6%) profit attributab le to Sistema MTS's revenue increased by 4.6% year-on-year in 3Q 2019, primarily due to continued growth of mobile service revenue in Russia and Ukraine, as well as higher revenue at MTS Bank and from systems integration services. OIBDA increased by 8.8% year-on-year in 3Q 2019 due to strong MTS Group results across all geographies, with the largest contribution coming from businesses in Russia and Ukraine. The OIBDA margin improved by 1.8 p.p. year-on-year due to positive dynamics in mobile service revenue and reduction in the share of revenue from retail sales. Adjusted net profit declined slightly in 3Q 2019 (-1.8%) primarily due to increased interest payments. OUTLOOK FOR FY 2019 MTS forecasts revenue growth of 6-7% and OIBDA growth of 4-5%. DIVIDENDS Under its dividend policy for 2019-2021, MTS aims to pay no less than RUB 28.0 per ordinary share per calendar year. Payments will be made on a semi-annual basis. In November 2019, MTS completed payment of dividends for the first half of 2019 of RUB 8.68 per share (RUB 17.36 per ADR). KEY EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD In October 2019 MTS's Board of Directors approved a new MTS Group strategy titled "CLV 2.0" for 2020-2022. The primary focus of the new strategy is the creation of an ecosystem of digital services around MTS clients, as well as maintaining a leading position in the Russian telecommunications market. In November 2019 MTS, along with Sberbank, Gazprom Neft, Yandex, Mail.ru Group and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, entered into a partnership agreement with the aim of creating an alliance in the field of artificial intelligence. In November 2019 MTS signed a binding agreement to sell its telecommunications operations in Ukraine. On 23 November 2019 the MTS Board of Directors recommended to the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders to be held on 30 December 2019 to approve a special dividend in the amount of RUB 13.25 per ordinary share (RUB 26.50 per ADR) for a total of RUB 26.5 billion based on the Company's performance in the first nine months of 2019 and taking into consideration the planned sale of the telecommunications operations in Ukraine. Detsky Mir Largest children's goods retailer in Russia (RUB 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 Change 9? 2019 9? 2018 Change million) Revenue 33,950 28,449 19.3% 89,850 76,566 17.3% Adj. OIBDA 6,349 5,810 9.3% 16,267 14,293 13.8% Adj. OIBDA 18.7% 20.4% (1.7 p.p.) 18.1% 18.7% (0.6 p.p.) margin Operating 3,686 3,531 4.4% 8,406 7,024 19.7% income Adj. 1,164 1,286 (9.5%) 2,306 1,946 18.5% profit attributab le to Sistema Detsky Mir's revenue grew by 19.3% year-on-year in 3Q 2019. This was mainly driven by stronger growth in like-for-like sales in Russia and Kazakhstan, as well as by the ramp-up of stores opened in 2017-2018 to full operating capacity. Revenue from online sales[4] rose by 64.5% year-on-year and accounted for 10.4% in total revenue in Russia for the period. Adjusted OIBDA increased by 9.3% year-on-year in 3Q 2019 due to robust revenue performance and a focus on increasing operational efficiency. The adjusted OIBDA margin declined slightly to 18.7% in 3Q 2019. The company continued to focus on pricing with the goal of increasing customer traffic and accelerating market consolidation. Adjusted profit attributable to Sistema decreased by 9.5% year-on-year to RUB 1.2 billion. 22 new Detsky Mir stores were opened in 3Q 2019. As of 30 September 2019, the total number of stores[5] stood at 780. Detsky Mir plans to open no fewer than 100 stores in 2019, an increase over previously announced plans to open 90 new stores. Net debt grew 25.1% year-on-year to RUB 20.2 billion due to capex related to the construction of the Bekasovo-2 warehouse and opening of the flagship store in Moscow. KEY EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD Detsky Mir has continued to develop its online sales. In October 2019, the company launched overnight delivery of online orders from its retail stores in Russia's 30 largest cities and towns for RUB 99. As part of its efforts to expand the offering of its online store from 50,000 SKUs to 250,000 SKUs in the medium term, Detsky Mir plans to launch a pilot version of its marketplace in the Clothes and Shoes category in 2020. In November 2019, the Board of Directors recommended that an Extraordinary Annual General Meeting to be held on 6 December 2019 approve an interim dividend for 9M 2019 of RUB 3.7 billion, or RUB 5.06 per ordinary share. In November 2019 Sistema, together with the Russia-China Investment Fund ("RCIF") completed public offering of 175 million Detsky Mir shares for RUB 15.9 billion (RUB 91 per share). As a result of the transaction Sistema and RCIF ownership stakes in Detsky Mir amount to 33.4% and 9.0% respectively. Segezha Group Leading Russian vertically integrated forestry holding (RUB 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 Change 9? 2019 9? 2018 Change million) Revenue 13,745 16,657 (17.5%) 43,738 42,017 4.1% Adj. OIBDA 2,469 4,281 (42.3%) 10,221 9,069 12.7% Adj. OIBDA 18.0% 25.7% (7.7 p.p.) 23.4% 21.6% 1.8 p.p. margin Operating 998 2,878 (65.3%) 6,126 5,402 13.4% income Adj. net 247 510 (51.6%) 4,302 (786) - profit /(loss) attributable to Sistema Segezha Group's revenue decreased by 17.5% year-on-year in 3Q 2019, due to a decline in prices and sales volumes amid negative market conditions. At the same time, despite a significant decline in plywood prices, revenue from plywood sales grew year-on-year due to an increase in production following the commissioning of new production capacity in the Kirov region in July 2018, as well as higher share of high-margin products in the sales mix. Adjusted OIBDA decreased year-on-year in 3Q 2019 on the back of lower revenue and due to the rescheduling to 3Q 2019 of an equipment overhaul at Segezha Pulp & Paper Mill. The decline in OIBDA was partly offset by efforts to reduce costs and increase operational efficiency, including a reduction in costs of goods sold and optimisation of SG&A. Adjusted net profit amounted to RUB 0.2 billion in 3Q 2019 vs. adjusted net profit of RUB 0.5 billion in 3Q 2018. This decrease was due to the decrease in operating profit. Paper output totalled 88,300[6] tonnes in 3Q 2019, down 10.9% year-on-year. This decrease was due to the rescheduling of an annual maintenance shutdown to 3Q 2019, while in 2018 the repairs were carried out in 2Q. In 3Q 2019, Segezha's sack paper sales decreased by 14.4% year-on-year to 51,000 tonnes due to lower production volumes. Paper sack sales totalled 342 million in 3Q 2019. Production volumes in the reporting quarter were in line with volumes in the same period a year earlier. In Russia and Europe, Segezha managed to increase average sales price for its products, which was partly offset by strengthening of ruble against the euro. Birch plywood sales volumes increased by 59.9% year-on-year to 48,300 cu m in 3Q 2019. Output growth was driven by the launch of the new plywood production facility in the Kirov region in July 2018. Segezha expanded its footprint in high-margin markets of Europe and the Americas, as well as continued to increase the share of industrial end clients. Sawn timber output amounted to 277,700 cu m in 3Q 2019, which was in line with 3Q 2018. A significant volume of unsold sawn timber will be sold in 4Q 2019. Segezha Group plans to commission a new Windmoller & Hoelscher paper sack production line in Salsk, Rostov region, with capacity of 80 mln paper sacks per year in 4Q 2019. The company also plans to complete the assembly of the third press granulator at its pellet production in Lesosibirsk which should allow it to increase the pellet production volume from 70,000 to 100,000. By the end of 2019, Segezha Group plans to start on the construction of a new plywood plant in Galich, Kostroma region, with the first stage expected to be completed at the end of 2021. With the commissioning of the new plant, Segezha Group expects to increase production of birch plywood to 300,000-320,000 cu m per year. Investment in the project is estimated at RUB 10 billion. Agroholding Steppe Major agriculture holding and one of Russia's largest land owners[7] (RUB 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 Change 9? 2019 9? 2018 Change million) Revenue 10,409 8,241 26.3% 21,390 14,550 47.0% OIBDA 1,272 1,940 (34.4%) 3,706 4,730 (21.6%) OIBDA 12.2% 23.5% (11.3 17.3% 32.5% (15.2 margin p.p.) p.p.) Operating 693 1,554 (55.4%) 2,435 3,672 (33.7%) profit Net (42) 716 - 720 2,132 (66.3%) (loss)/prof it attributabl e to Sistema In 2019, Agroholding Steppe significantly increased its gross crop yield and benefited from high quality grains, as well as record high gross apple yield.

