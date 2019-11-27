Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Cannabis in Deutschem Atombunker? Lesen Sie die aktuelle Studie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 Ticker-Symbol: KO71 
Tradegate
26.11.19
18:40 Uhr
4,520 Euro
-0,044
-0,96 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,414
4,508
09:46
4,442
4,480
09:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SISTEMA
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR4,520-0,96 %