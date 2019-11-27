Ichor Holdings Ltd: Bullish Chart for this Cash Flow MachineTechnology stocks will report the biggest gains this year and I expect the appetite for growth stocks to continue into the next decade. Small-cap semiconductor stocks with sound fundamentals and valuations like Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) have attractive risk/reward potential.Ichor stock has doubled in price since December 2018, is up 83% this year, and is.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...