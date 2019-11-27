Nasdaq has agreed to admit the following mortgage bond futures to trading and clearing as of 28thof November 2019. ISIN Underlying Name Expiration date Settlement date code (fixing) SE0013465010 5834 3YMBFH0 30-03-2020 01-04-2020 SE0013465028 5840 20YMBFH0 30-03-2020 01-04-2020 SE0013465036 5837 30YMBFH0 30-03-2020 01-04-2020 See more details in the attached documents. For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Dennis Modell at tel + 45 3377 0352 or e-mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=748123