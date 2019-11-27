Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN Supervisory Board appoints members to Board of Management following EGM 27-Nov-2019 / 13:30 CET/CEST Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") hosted an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") during which the Supervisory Board informed shareholders of KPN on its intended appointments to the Board of Management of KPN. During the meeting, shareholders were informed of the intention of the Supervisory Board to make the following appointments: ? Mr. Joost Farwerck as Chairman of the Board of Management, in the role of Chief Executive Officer (reappointment); ? Mr. Chris Figee as member of the Board of Management, in the role of Chief Financial Officer; ? Mr. Babak Fouladi as member of the Board of Management, in the role of Chief Technology and Digital Officer; ? Mrs. Hilde Garssen as member of the Board of Management, in the role of Chief People Officer; ? Mr. Jean-Pascal Van Overbeke as member of the Board of Management, in the role of Chief Consumer Market; and ? Mrs. Marieke Snoep as member of the Board of Management, in the role of Chief Business Market. Following the EGM, the Supervisory Board decided to confirm the intended appointments of Mr. Farwerck, Mr. Fouladi, Mrs. Garssen, Mr. Van Overbeke and Mrs. Snoep effective per 1 December 2019, and that of Mr. Figee per 1 February 2020. All appointments are made for a period of four years, up to and including the AGM to be held in 2024. As a result of the expanded Board of Management, KPN's Executive Committee will cease to exist as per 1 December 2019. *For more information:* KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 922815 27-Nov-2019

