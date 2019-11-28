Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Es ist vollbracht: Der größte Cannabisproduzent der Welt...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 Ticker-Symbol: OFK 
Tradegate
27.11.19
19:31 Uhr
39,670 Euro
-0,570
-1,42 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ORION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,780
39,900
10:07
39,800
39,890
10:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.11.2019 | 09:29
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act: The total share of voting rights of Orion shares owned by Maa- ja vesitekniikan tuki ry and a company controlled by it, Tukinvest Oy, has exceeded 5%

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 NOVEMBER 2019 at 10.20 EET

Orion Corporation: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act: The total share of voting rights of Orion shares owned by Maa- ja vesitekniikan tuki ry and a company controlled by it, Tukinvest Oy, has exceeded 5%

Orion Corporation has on 28 November 2019 received from Maa- ja vesitekniikan tuki ry a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total share of voting rights of the Orion shares owned by Maa- ja vesitekniikan tuki ry and a company controlled by it, Tukinvest Oy, has exceeded 5% in consequence of the share conversion under the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation executed on 28 November 2019.

According to the notification, the total share of voting rights of Maa- ja vesitekniikan tuki ry and Tukinvest Oy is 5.01%.

Total positions of Maa- ja vesitekniikan tuki ry and Tukinvest Oy:

% of voting rights (a) % of votes through financial instruments (b) Total of both in % (a+b) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.01%- 5.01%832,276,561
Position of previous notification (if applicable)- ---
% of shares (a) % of shares through financial instruments (b) Total of both in % (a+b) Total number of shares of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached1.47%- 1.47%141,257,828
Position of previous notification (if applicable)- ---

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached::

Class/type of shares ISIN codeNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
A share, FI000901436920,697,20020,970,0002.49%2.52%
B share, FI0009014377----
TOTAL41,667,2005.01%
Class/type of shares ISIN codeNumber of shares% of shares
Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
A share, FI00090143691,034,8601,048,5000.73%0.74%
B share, FI0009014377----
TOTAL2,083,3601.47%

Information in relation to person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name% of voting rights% of voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both
Maa- ja vesitekniikan tuki ry2.49%-2.49%
Tukinvest Oy2.52%-2.52%
Name% of shares % of shares through financial instrumentsTotal of both
Maa- ja vesitekniikan tuki ry0.73%-0.73%
Tukinvest Oy0.74%-0.74%

Orion Corporation

Jari Karlson
CFO		 Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 010 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 977 million and the company had about 3,200 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)