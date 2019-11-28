Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act: The total share of voting rights of Orion shares owned by Maa- ja vesitekniikan tuki ry and a company controlled by it, Tukinvest Oy, has exceeded 5%

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 NOVEMBER 2019 at 10.20 EET



Orion Corporation: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act: The total share of voting rights of Orion shares owned by Maa- ja vesitekniikan tuki ry and a company controlled by it, Tukinvest Oy, has exceeded 5%

Orion Corporation has on 28 November 2019 received from Maa- ja vesitekniikan tuki ry a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total share of voting rights of the Orion shares owned by Maa- ja vesitekniikan tuki ry and a company controlled by it, Tukinvest Oy, has exceeded 5% in consequence of the share conversion under the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation executed on 28 November 2019.

According to the notification, the total share of voting rights of Maa- ja vesitekniikan tuki ry and Tukinvest Oy is 5.01%.

Total positions of Maa- ja vesitekniikan tuki ry and Tukinvest Oy:

% of voting rights (a) % of votes through financial instruments (b) Total of both in % (a+b) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.01% - 5.01% 832,276,561 Position of previous notification (if applicable) - - - - % of shares (a) % of shares through financial instruments (b) Total of both in % (a+b) Total number of shares of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 1.47% - 1.47% 141,257,828 Position of previous notification (if applicable) - - - -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached::

Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) A share, FI0009014369 20,697,200 20,970,000 2.49% 2.52% B share, FI0009014377 - - - - TOTAL 41,667,200 5.01% Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of shares % of shares Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) A share, FI0009014369 1,034,860 1,048,500 0.73% 0.74% B share, FI0009014377 - - - - TOTAL 2,083,360 1.47%

Information in relation to person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Maa- ja vesitekniikan tuki ry 2.49% - 2.49% Tukinvest Oy 2.52% - 2.52% Name % of shares % of shares through financial instruments Total of both Maa- ja vesitekniikan tuki ry 0.73% - 0.73% Tukinvest Oy 0.74% - 0.74%

