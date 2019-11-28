A new European Commission with Germany's Ursula von der Leyen as its first female president was approved by the European Parliament here on Wednesday. Von der Leyen delivered a speech before the vote on Wednesday, repeating her pledges, such as a geopolitical European Commission, strong actions on climate change and strategic autonomy. The term "geopolitical" has become von der Leyen's oft-used term, and it is understood to mean that the bloc will be more active in external affairs.

