Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Es ist vollbracht: Der größte Cannabisproduzent der Welt...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBJW ISIN: CA98584W2067 Ticker-Symbol: YG3 
Tradegate
28.11.19
12:37 Uhr
0,176 Euro
-0,008
-4,09 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
YIELD GROWTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YIELD GROWTH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,179
0,184
13:23
0,176
0,183
13:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
THE YIELD GROWTH CORP
YIELD GROWTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
YIELD GROWTH CORP0,176-4,09 %