Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that Yield Growth President and CEO, Penny White, will speak alongside senior executives from the cannabis industry, as both a speaker and executive-panelist, at the CannaBiz Innovations Hub conference, on December 4th and 5th, 2019 at the Park Plaza London Riverbank in London, England.





Penny White, President & CEO, The Yield Growth Corp.



To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/50197_pennylondon.jpg

The CannaBiz Innovation Hub 2019 conference brings together leading cannabis, consumer-packaged goods and pharmaceutical organizations with the aim of identifying solutions that enable mainstream product innovation and scalability of consumer product lines with cannabis as the key ingredient.

With the conference agenda focused on consumers and branding, White will participate alongside chief-level executives from Ananda Developments, Koch & Gsell AG, Jersey Hemp and Hill Street Beverage Company in a panel titled, "Innovation & Collaboration - How to Innovate and Collaborate Successfully in a Highly Regulated and Emerging Industry."

White will then return to the stage to present a session titled, "Marketing and Branding in a Noisy Regulated Market." In an increasingly cluttered marketplace, White will share insights into the business and marketing strategies that have allowed Yield Growth's brands, such as Urban Juve, to differentiate amongst peers.

Other speakers at the event include keynote Bruce Linton, the former Chairman of Canopy Growth Corporation and Ingeborg Gasser-Kriss, former Vice President Global Innovation, Mondelez International.

For a full agenda and ticket purchase details please see cannabis-innovation.com or email info@cannabis-innovation.com.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is developing and selling hemp, marijuana and mushroom products in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the cannabis wellness brands Urban Juve, Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers and Aritzia. Its all natural hemp skincare brand, Urban Juve, has signed distribution agreements in Canada, Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama, Argentina, El Salvador, Ecuador, Peru, Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia. Yield Growth's Wright & Well brands are launching a THC/CBD line of topical and edible products in Oregon this month and a CBD from hemp topicals line in California in 2020. Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth has over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas for commercialization. It has filed 12 patents to protect its extraction method and formulas. Yield Growth is in revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny White, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, Wright & Well, Flourish Mushroom Labs, Jack n Jane and UJ Beverages products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50197