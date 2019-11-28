Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2019) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins, is pleased to announce that, based on orders received, it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see news release of the Company dated November 25, 2019) of convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures") from an aggregate principal amount of $4 million to $9.5 million (the "Offering").

Each Convertible Debenture will consist of $1,000 principal amount, bear interest at a rate of 8.5% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears, and be unsecured. The principal amount outstanding under the Convertible Debentures and all accrued and unpaid interest thereon will be payable in cash thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance of the Convertible Debentures. The Convertible Debentures will be convertible at the option of the holder, in whole or in part, into common shares of the Corporation (the "Shares") at a conversion price of $1.05 per Share (the "Conversion Price"). Burcon will have the right, at its sole discretion, to force the conversion of the Convertible Debentures if the Shares trade at or above $2.15 per share for a period of 14 consecutive trading days. The Convertible Debentures and the Shares issuable upon conversion of the Convertible Debentures will be subject to a four month and one day statutory resale restriction pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company will pay a cash finder's fee in connection with the Offering to certain finders not to exceed 4.5% of the gross proceeds received from investors introduced to the Company by the finders.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering as set out in its news release dated November 25, 2019 announcing the initial Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on or about December 10, 2019 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX.

The securities being offered under the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins. The company has developed an extensive portfolio of composition, application, and process patents originating from a core protein extraction and purification technology. Burcon's family of plant proteins includes Peazazz, a uniquely soluble and clean-tasting pea protein, Peazac, a pea protein that is well-suited for meat analogues and baked goods, Puratein, Supertein and Nutratein canola proteins with exceptional functionality and valuable nutritional profiles, and Nutratein-PS and Nutratein-TZ, Burcon's new pea and canola protein blends that have exceptional functional characteristics, low allergenicity, and a nutritional value exceeding those of standard pea proteins in the market today. Supertein and Nutratein canola proteins are marketed by Merit Functional Foods Corporation under the brand names, Puratein HS and Puratein-C, respectively, and Nutratein-PS pea and canola protein blend as MeritPro HS. Burcon's CLARISOY soy protein - under license to the Archer Daniels Midland Company - offers clarity and high-quality protein nutrition for low-pH beverage systems, and excellent solubility and exceptionally clean flavour at any pH. For more information about the company, visit www.burcon.ca.

