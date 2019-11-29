SUNMI attends 2019 Trustech in Cannes, France

The Chinese tech firm's intelligent hardware and solutions attract many visitors to its booth on the first day of the event

CANNES, France, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNMI, a technically innovative company dedicated to the commercial intelligent IoT hardware industry, attended the Trustech expo again in Cannes this year, showcasing its various commercial solutions to international partners. This year's edition of the annual event commenced on November 28.

Having been successfully held for 33 years, the expo has become the most influential expo across the frontier industries, including mobile payment, smart identification, financial security and fintech. This year's expo attracted 20,000 industry professionals from over 400 companies in nearly 200 countries.

One of the major highlights of this year's expo is the significantly increased number of exhibitors from China, drawing much attention from overseas partners. Notably, SUNMI attracted a great number of visitors on the first day.

Commenting on this, a SUNMI executive said, "The world is now full of expectations in terms of the transformation of the Chinese commercial Internet sector. During the previous PC era, many countries around the world went through a commercial transformation and witnessed the launch of innovative businesses. This time around, SUNMI believes that China will lead in the supply of applications and build out of infrastructure."

With many years of research and development experience in commodity hardware, SUNMI wish to share various resources and vitality with partners, and to provide abundant industry solutions to the commercial consumption field together with partners, so that the whole business will reduce unnecessary waste, improve efficiency.

SUNMI to date has expanded its business into more than 130 countries and regions through the creation of high-quality, cost-effective smart IoT hardware. SUNMI now has in place one million pieces of equipment serving customers online in real time, as well as the world's largest commercial App Store, with more than 13,000 global developers and 8,000 apps, which have been downloaded more than 35 million times.

