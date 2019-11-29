MCH Group Ltd.: Media Release | MCH Group | Changes in the Executive Board

MCH Group: Changes in the Executive Board to strengthen the future core business

The Board of Directors of the MCH Group has taken the decision to more closely align the membership of the group's Executive Board to the newly defined corporate strategy as of 1 January 2020.

The Board of Directors has appointed Marc Spiegler, Global Director of Art Basel, to the Executive Board. Marc Spiegler will be responsible for the MCH Group's entire product and service portfolio in the ecosystem of the global art market, which plays a key role in the company's strategic alignment. Marc Spiegler joined the MCH Group in 2007 as Co-Director of Art Basel. Since 2012, he has been Global Director of Art Basel and, in this function, has made a decisive contribution to its successful development. Art Basel is a leading platform for contemporary and modern art, with shows in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong, and is also one of the most well-known and highly regarded brands in the art market.

As part of the strategy implementation, the marketing and operation of the group's own exhibition and congress infrastructure in Basel and Zurich will be focused on improving the occupation rate. The Venues segment, which has so far been part of the Events Switzerland & Venues division, is thus to be run as a separate unit within the MCH Group as of 1 January 2020. It will be headed by Peter Holenstein, who will continue to report directly to the CEO but will no longer be a member of the Executive Board. Peter Holenstein will also be taking on responsibility ad interim for the national event and platform business, while a new Head is sought for this segment.

