Stockholm, November 29, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in K-Fast Holding AB's shares (short name: KFAST B) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market. K-Fast Holding AB ("K-Fastigheter") belongs to the financial sector and is the 52nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Founded in 2010, K-Fastigheter is a Swedish real estate company specialized in residential properties. The company's operations include active property management, project development and construction. K-Fastigheter offers about 1,600 homes in several locations in the southern parts of Sweden, and is constantly evaluating new markets in line with increased production capacity. Its current property portfolio has a book value of SEK 3.9 billion, with an annual rental income of about SEK 177 million. K-Fastigheter is headquartered in Hässleholm, Sweden. "Our vision is for K-Fastigheter to be one of the Nordic region's largest players in the rental market and a leading property owner with sustainably built, innovative and cost-efficient concept buildings distinguished by the market's best combination of high standards, homely atmosphere and security. We shall achieve this through innovative thinking at all stages of the value chain and substantial opportunities exist to modernize our industry," said Jacob Karlsson, CEO of K-Fastigheter. "The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm opens up multiple opportunities, including additional financing alternatives, new areas of contact, increased transparency and increased awareness of the company, all of which are key factors in K-Fastigheter achieving its goals." "We welcome K-Fastigheter to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market, where it will make a strong and compelling new addition to our group of real estate companies" said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We congratulate K-Fastigheter on its successful listing and look forward to supporting the company on its continued journey in the public market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm