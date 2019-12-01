Our ATX lost 1,09 per cent this week and finished at 3139, exactly the level from end of October. News came from CA Immo, Porr, S Immo, Immofinanz, Uniqa, ams, Andritz, Vienna Insurance Group, UBM, SBO, Lenzing, Marinomed, and Warimpex. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -1,09% to 3.139,82 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 14,35%. Up to now there were 120 days with a positive and 114 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 4,89% away, from the low 14,35%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,28%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,15%. These are the best-performers this week: Warimpex 7,32% in front of Rosenbauer 6,95% and CA Immo 6,58%. And the following stocks performed worst: Porr -23,82% in front of Andritz -7,81% and Lenzing -3,5% ....

