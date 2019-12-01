S Immo: Real estate company S Immo AG reported a 11.2 % higher FFO I of Euro 53.0 mn in first nine month. EPRA NAV per share came to Euro 25.09, which demonstrates significant value-enhancement potential. Compared with the first three quarters of the 2018 financial year, total revenues saw an increase of 10.7% to Euro 154.5 mn (Q3 2018: Euro 139.6 mn). Due to the operating successes and the excellent results from property valuation, EBIT increased by 93.2% to Euro 198.8 mn (Q3 2018: Euro 102.9 mn). EBT rose by 92.0% and amounted to Euro 183.2m (Q3 2018: Euro 95.4m). In the first three quarters of 2019, S Immo was also active in terms of acquisitions and purchased properties in Germany and Budapest as well as a centrally located plot of land in Bucharest. Further, the company, together ...

