ams: ams, a supplier of high performance sensor solutions, notes that 3.3% of the shareholders of Osram Licht AG have tendered their shares into ams' all-cash takeover offer for Euro 41.00 per Osram share as of 27 November 2019. The Offer is subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 55% (including the 19.99% direct shareholding of ams in Osram) and expires on 5 December 2019 at midnight (CET). "To end any potential market speculation, ams confirms that it has no intention to change the offer price of Euro 41.00 or reduce the minimum acceptance threshold of 55%. ams sees no merit in holding a meaningful minority shareholding in Osram without a demonstrable path to obtain control. Should the Offer not achieve the 55% minimum acceptance threshold, ams will duly assess all options for ...

