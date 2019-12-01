UBM: European hotel developer UBM Development is looking back at three extraordinarily successful quarters of dynamic earnings growth. EBT rose by approximately 31% to Euro 46.2 mn and net profit by an even stronger 37% to Euro 38.1 mn. At Euro 5.30 after the first nine months, earnings per share has already matched the level of the entire 2018 financial year. "The stage is set for a new record year in 2019. We expect sustainable increases in earnings also during 2020 and 2021", comments Thomas G. Winkler, CEO of UBM Development AG. According to the company the pipeline broke the Euro 2 bn threshold during the first half-year "and has still not reached the ceiling".UBM: weekly performance: 0.88% SBO: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO) generated a sound result ...

