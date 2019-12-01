Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG, a globally active biopharmaceutical company with headquarters in Vienna, achieved several important milestones in the first three quarters of 2019. With the products of the Carragelose® segment, the first causal therapy for colds and flu infections, Marinomed achieved a slight revenue growth of Euro 3.30 mn in the first nine months of 2019 (1-9/2018: Euro 3.23 mn). In order to achieve its long-term growth targets, Marinomed primarily focused on investments in research and development in the first three quarters 2019. These expenses stood at Euro 3.19 mn, significantly higher than in the prior-year period (1-9/2018: Euro 2.11 mn). The result for the first three quarters 2019 stood at Euro -6.15 mn, after Euro -3.81 mn in the prior-year period. The ...

