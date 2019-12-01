Strategic Data Sciences: bioMDplus CBD Announces Massive Cyber Monday and Black Friday Sale

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2019 / bioMDplus recently announced it's discounting all of it's most popular CBD products to virtually unheard of prices. From now through Cyber Monday, all of bioMDplus's most popular products will be 50% OFF!

Along with product bundles, bioMDplus is also offering a sitewide discount on all of its CBD products including Healthy Skin CBD Acne Treatment.

bioMDplus's stellar reputation for quality CBD products, excellent customer service, a commitment to its customers, has solidly placed bioMDplus as a leader in the CBD industry.

More info on the company's once-in-a-year sale can be found on the company's website here: https://biomdplus.com/deal/.

As an added incentive, customers will also receive free shipping on all orders over $75.

bioMDplus is offering special pricing on bundles like:

Buy one, get one FREE on 500mg, 1000mg, and 2000mg CBD oil bottles in popular flavors like Citrus, Mint and Natural

Triple Flavor Bundle (1000mg Citrus, 1000mg Mint, and 1000mg Natural)

CBD Oil and Acne Treatment Bundle

These incredible deals can be found at: https://bioMDplus.com/deal/

Singular products are also heavily discounted, such as:

Citrus, Mint, and Natural 500mg CBD oil

Citrus, Mint, and Natural 1000mg CBD oil

Citrus, Mint, and Natural 2000mg CBD oil

As always, all of bioMDplus's products are:

CO2 Extracted

Made with Colorado-grown Hemp

Third-party Lab Tested for Purity and Potency

Non-GMO

Vegan

Pesticide Free

Rich in Botanical Terpenes

For more information or to place an order, customers can visit bioMDplus's website or contact customer service at (470) 433-3362. Customers can also email bioMDplus's customer support with any questions or concerns at support@bioMDplus.com.

Related Links:

https://bioMDplus.com/Deal/

SOURCE: bioMDplus

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568585/bioMDplus-CBD-Announces-Massive-Cyber-Monday-and-Black-Friday-Sale