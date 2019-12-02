PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.11.2019 Rokiškio suris RSU1LOS5 Buyback VLN 17.12.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.12.2019 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Additional RIG LVGB000025A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.12.2019 AUGA group AUG1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.12.2019 AUGA group AUGBIPO Public offering VLN 06.12.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.12.2019 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB04024C LTGNB04024C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.12.2019 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 06.12.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.12.2019 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.12.2019 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 06.12.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.12.2019 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund Coupon payment date VLN I CAPT050022FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.12.2019 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Capital decrease TLN 05.12.2019 payment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2019 Ignitis gamyba LNR1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2019 Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Extraordinary VLN ESO1L General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2019 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA002523A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.12.2019 Amber Grid AMG1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.12.2019 Valmieras stikla škiedra VSŠ1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.12.2019 Citadele banka CBLB062526A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.