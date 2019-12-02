Portfolio revenue tripling between 2018 and 2019

Over 700 people now employed across Breed Reply's portfolio

Hands-on model has operationally helped investees and attracted co-investors

Breed Reply, Europe's leading active operational Internet of Things (IoT) investor, is pleased to announce that its investee companies have attracted £150m in investments with over 30 institutional and industrial investors from across Europe, the United States and Asia co-investing with Breed Reply.

Some notable institutional co-investors include Accel, SOSV, MMC, Tikehau (Ace), Omnes, Sistema, Alliance Entreprendre and IQ Capital, while industrial co-investors have included NTT Docomo, MunichRe, Aviva, BNP Paribas, Sumitomo, Hyundai, Aquaspark, and Statkraft.

Breed Reply's portfolio of 22 IoT companies (including two exits) have also secured contracts with a series of high-profile, blue-chip businesses, including Lloyds, Danone, Dalkia, Deutsche Bank, McDonald's, MunichRe, Nissan, US Department of Defence and Volvo. This comes in less than five years after Breed Reply launched in 2015, with its first investment in January that year.

Among the financial highlights of Breed Reply's early stage portfolio, the combined group of companies will see revenues tripling between 2018 and 2019. The total number of people employed across the portfolio also hit a record high of more than 700.

Emanuele Angelidis, Managing Partner of Breed Reply, said: "We are very pleased that our investee companies are able to attract such a considerable amount of investments from a string of notable co-investors, proving the very high quality of our portfolio."

"Our hands-on investment model has made the difference, helping many of our investee companies avoid potential business pitfalls in their early days, leveraging on our industry knowledge and providing operational support across technology, marketing, finance and strategy.

"We are also delighted to already have two exits at this early stage in our fund, including the sale of Sentryo, one of our cybersecurity companies, to Cisco in August this year.

"As we enter 2020, we will continue to focus on helping our portfolio succeed and grow their businesses and seeking out the right new investments. Next year will be particularly exciting for the IoT industry at-large as the 5G network continues to roll-out across Europe.

"With our headquarters in London, one of the world's top financial and technological centres, and our European focus, we are well positioned to take advantage of new developments and potential investments across Europe."

--- END ---

About Breed Reply

Breed Reply, Reply's active operational investor, funds and supports the development of early-stage companies in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Europe and the USA. Headquartered in London and operating across Europe, Breed Reply supports entrepreneurs and young talent by quickly bringing new ideas to the market. This is done via three fundamental services: funding at early-stage level; active operational involvement with significant know how transfer of business, managerial and technological expertise; and go-to market support through the extensive Reply network. Breed Reply focuses on Health, Fitness Wellness, Smart Building Cities, Security, Industrial IoT, Big Data, Platforms, Drones.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005148/en/

Contacts:

Newgate Communications

Robin Tozer Ian Silvera

+44-(0)20-3757-6880

breedreply@newgatecomms.com