Nasdaq Helsinki - Fee table for Bond Issuers According to the Securities Markets Act, Nasdaq Helsinki Oy has been appointed as an officially appointed mechanism (OAM) for the central storage of regulated information and therefore is obliged to keep the regulated information disclosed by issuers available for public at least for ten years. According to the grounds of the legislation the administrator of officially appointed mechanism has the right to invoice issuers for the initial and maintenance costs of the central storage. With effect from January 1, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki will apply a new fee table directed to bond issuers. The fee table is introduced due to the fact that Nasdaq Helsinki has been appointment as an officially appointed mechanism (OAM). The updated fee schedule is attached to this notice. Questions and Support For questions regarding this exchange notice please contact Erja Retzén: Tel: +358 50 324 15 49 E-mail: erja.retzén@nasdaq.com Best regards Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=748841