Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 02.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N9J1 ISIN: CA25545P1036 Ticker-Symbol: 0QV 
Tradegate
02.12.19
13:55 Uhr
0,242 Euro
+0,006
+2,54 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIXIE BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIXIE BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,206
0,240
14:21
0,204
0,242
13:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DIXIE BRANDS
DIXIE BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIXIE BRANDS INC0,242+2,54 %