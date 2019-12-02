Dixie Brands (USA) Inc Poised to Soar on New SuccessesDixie Brands (USA) Inc (OTCMKTS:DXBRF, CSE:DIXI) is a cannabis penny stock that's poised for significant growth in 2020.Recently, the company reported strong third-quarter revenue and gross profit growth. And thanks to a number of significant successes, the maker of cannabis-infused products has provided a strong outlook for 2020.These successes, management says, have set the company on a path to sustained profitability, and Dixie Brands.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...