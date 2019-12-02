NEX Exchange (NEXX) Suspension of Trading 02-Dec-2019 / 11:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following instrument has been suspended from trading on NEX Exchange with effect from 7:50am, 02/12/2019, due to the company being unable to produce its accounts in accordance with NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules. Welney Plc Symbol: WENP ISIN: GB00B2334P26 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 32618 EQS News ID: 925771 End of Announcement EQS News Service

