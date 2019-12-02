ADOMANI, Inc.: Pittsburg Unified School District Board Accepts Bid for ADOMANI(R) Electric Vehicles

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) a provider of advanced zero-emission vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles, is pleased to announce that on November 13th, the Pittsburg USD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a bid for ADOMANI ZEV Sales 100% zero-emission, all-electric line of products, that include the Class 3-5 Electric Cab over truck chassis, Class 3 and 4 electric cutaway van chassis, and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV).

The bid has a cooperative purchase clause that will allow every California school district to piggyback their purchases of the all-electric vehicles from this bid when it is ratified by the PUSD board in December 2019. The bid includes various configurations as options, allowing for the purchase of logistics vans, box trucks, stake beds, and other body styles and customizing options. The bid is also open to community colleges and other state governmental agencies. This piggyback bid, along with the recent HVIP approval of EVT zero-emission products which ADOMANI sells, provides a seamless and easy conversion of school district white fleets from internal combustion engine (ICE) to EV, cleaning the air and reducing fleet costs to school districts all over California.

"This is exciting news not only for ADOMANI, but for Pittsburg Unified School District and all California school districts," said Matt Essex, Director of Sales for ADOMANI. "This bid will allow over 1,000 school districts the opportunity to purchase 100% electric emission free vehicles at a competitive price, saving the taxpayers money along with helping to clean the air for all of us, especially our kids."

Pittsburg Unified School District is one of several school districts in California that are leading the movement to replace ICE vehicles with all-electric vehicles. The district took delivery of their new all-electric Blue Bird-built school bus powered by ADOMANI in October. ADOMANI has shifted its focus to helping school districts transition their fleets with new zero-emission, all-electric white fleet vehicles.

