Odyssey Semiconductor, Inc.: Odyssey Semiconductor to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. ("Odyssey" or the "Company"), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage power switching components and systems based on proprietary Gallium Nitride (GaN) processing technology today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 11 at 10:40 AM PST / 1:40 PM EST. Rick Brown, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO will be presenting and meeting with investors.

Dr. Brown also plans to have one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts.

The LD Micro Main Event will be held December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Odyssey is currently developing its innovative and disruptive technology to produce GaN-based high voltage switching power conversion devices and systems that may quickly supplant silicon carbide (SiC) as the dominant premium power switching device material.

GaN-based systems outperform silicon (Si) and silicon carbide (SiC) based systems due to the superior material properties of GaN. To date, processing challenges have limited GaN devices to operating voltages below 1,000 V. Odyssey has developed a novel technique that will allow GaN to be processed in a manner that, for the first time, will make production of high voltage GaN power switching devices operating above 1,000 V viable.

The Company recently acquired a 10,000 sq. ft. facility complete with a mix of class 1,000 and class 10,000 clean space as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production. It is ideal for compound semiconductor device development and small-scale production with a wafer capacity exceeding 10,000 wafers/year. With the acquisition, the Company can significantly accelerate the development of its disruptive GaN power-switching transistor products operating above 1,000V.

The premium power switching device market - which is described as applications where Si systems perform insufficiently - is projected to reach over $3.5B by 2025 and is currently dominated by the semiconductor material SiC. This growth is largely driven by the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and the growing number of installations of renewables such as solar and wind power as well as increased demand for more efficient industrial motor drives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, without limitation, risks relating to the results of our research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to semiconductor process manufacturing; the early stage of our GaN-based technology presently under development; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights that are valuable to our business, including patent and other intellectual property rights; our ability to successfully market and sell our technologies; the ability to achieve high volume manufacturing and the size and growth of the potential markets for any of our technologies, the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of our technologies and our ability to raise funding to support operations and the continued development and qualification of our technology.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements regarding future events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or privately any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Dr. Brown's presentation will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:40 AM PST (1:40 AM EST) and will webcast live and available for replay at: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/ody/

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

About Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.

Odyssey is developing disruptive proprietary technology that will allow for gallium nitride (GaN) to replace silicon carbide (SiC) as the leading high voltage power switching semiconductor material. Based in Ithaca, NY, the Company operates a 10,000 sq.ft. semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility complete with with a mix of class 1,000 and class 10,000 clean space as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production. Odyssey also offers a world-class semiconductor device development and foundry service, filling the gap between university labs and large-scale wafer foundries. For more information, please visit https://www.odysseysemi.com/.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

