ACCESSWIRE
03.12.2019 | 14:08
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Able View Enterprise Limited to Present at the LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Able View Enterprise Limited (Shanghai, China) will present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10th at 2:20 PM PST. The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel - Los Angeles.

Able View's Chairman, Jian Zhu, and Able View's Chief Financial Officer, Dennis Tang, will also meet one-on-one with institutional investors on Tuesday December 10, and Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

To obtain additional information about Able View Enterprise Limited, please contact LD Micro. For further information on the LD Micro conference, please visit https://www.ldmicro.com/.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

ABLE VIEW ENTERPRISE LIMITED is a web-based reseller and total solution marketeer in Asia's beauty-aide and health supplement industry. The Company imports and resells international brands across multiple distribution channels through the Company's extensive marketing, distribution and sales platform. The Company's Platform is currently comprised of over 100 distributors, 300 media partners, 1,000 key opinion leaders ("KOLs") and 60 brand partners. In addition to its business-to-business ("B2B") model, the Company is in the process of launching two virtual stores on its Platform, each of which will offer products directly to the consumer ("B2C").

Contact:
Dennis Tang, Chief Financial Officer
Able View Enterprise Limited
dennis.tang@ableview.hk
Tel: 0086 21 6289 8086 / 0086 0 18501770425

Todd M. DeMatteo, Senior Executive Director
Bankers Capital International
tdematteo@bankerscapitalinternational.com
Tel: 212.298.3535

SOURCE: Able View Enterprise Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/568713/Able-View-Enterprise-Limited-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-12th-Annual-Main-Event-on-Tuesday-December-10-2019

© 2019 ACCESSWIRE